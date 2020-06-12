Dave Chappelle Quietly Dropped A Netflix Special Focusing On Police Brutality
Stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle has dropped a new Netflix special, addressing police brutality and violence against black Americans.
The special, titled 8:46 – the length of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd‘s neck for before he died – debuted for free on Netflix’s YouTube comedy channel late Thursday evening, June 11.
Touching on everything from Floyd’s death to Kobe Bryant to conservative TV host Laura Ingraham, the special comes alongside a disclaimer from Chappelle: ‘Normally I wouldn’t show you something so unrefined, I hope you understand.’
You can watch the special below:
The comedian performed his set on June 6 at an event near his home in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Social distancing guidelines were reportedly adhered to at the outdoor event, with face masks, temperature masks and a six-metre gap between chairs all in place.
Chappelle began his performance remembering the terror he felt during the 1994 Northridge earthquake, which he said lasted for no longer than 35 seconds – a time he noted was nothing compared to how Floyd must have felt, lying face-down on the floor for almost nine minutes.
‘I can’t get that number out of my head because it was my time of birth on my birth certificate,’ Chappelle told the audience.
He continued:
This man knelt on a man’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Can you imagine that? This kid thought he was gonna die, he knew he was gonna die. He called for his mother. He called for his dead mother.
Throughout his set, Chappelle also referenced the murders of Trayvon Martin and Eric Garner, before going on to mention the 2014 police killing of John Crawford III in Beavercreek, Ohio, revealing he had been pulled over by the same police officer just one day before he shot Crawford III.
He explained:
The same cop pulled me over the night before and let me off with a warning. And the next day, he kills a kid. He says, ‘Drop the weapon, bang bang bang.’
This kid didn’t even have enough time to register that he was the one being spoken to. This is our hometown. It happened right here… But Michael Brown got shot the same week and Michael Brown became the story.
The comedian gave his audience multiple opportunities to change the topic of conversation to more light-hearted matters, but each time they refused, allowing Chappelle to express his rage and heartbreak at the current situation.
The 27-minute video was posted alongside a link to the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit organisation aimed at ending mass incarceration and racial inequality.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
