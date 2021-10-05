Dave Chappelle Says DaBaby Offending The LGBTQ+ Community Was Worse Than Killing Someone

Alamy

Dave Chappelle has returned to Netflix with a new stand-up special, and he’s once again got his sights set on the LGBTQ+ community.

After courting controversy with derogatory comments about transgender people made in his previous specials, Chappelle refused to back down upon his return to the stage, this time giving his take on the scandal that surrounded rapper DaBaby after he made a series of homophobic comments about HIV/AIDS victims during a festival appearance over the summer.

Advert 10

In his new special The Closer, Chappelle acknowledged that he too thought DaBaby’s comments were out of line, but went on to imply that he didn’t feel they warranted the response they received, especially in the light of the rapper’s violent history.

Alamy

‘DaBaby shot and killed [someone] in Walmart in North Carolina, and nothing bad happened to his career,’ Chappelle observed. ‘In our country you can shoot and kill [someone]… but you’d better not hurt a gay person’s feelings.’

Chappelle’s joke referenced a 2019 incident in which the rapper admitted fatally shooting a 19-year-old in the abdomen, but was able to walk free after claiming it was in self-defence, per TMZ.

Advert 10

Since the incident, DaBaby has risen to further fame, however he was removed from several festival line-ups this year following his homophobic tirade.

Chappelle’s routine has received mixed reviews on social media, with many labelling his views as homophobic.

Alamy

‘The thing that Dave Chappelle doesn’t mention about DaBaby’s horrendous LGBTQ rant is that verbal hate like this commonly evolves into murder. So many of our gay icons (especially those of color) have been killed FOR being gay,’ artist Jocelyn Alice tweeted.

Advert 10

The comments come just days after Chappelle was filmed giving his support to DaBaby after the rapper attended one of his stand-up shows in Charlotte, North Carolina. After acknowledging his presence, Chappelle says to the crowd, ‘Make some noise for Charlotte’s own DaBaby… watch us learn, watch us grow, watch us take our lumps, watch us push this culture forward.’