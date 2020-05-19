David Arquette Returning As Sheriff Dewey Riley In Scream Reboot
David Arquette is officially returning as Sheriff Dewey Riley for Scream 5.
The long-awaited sequel in the beloved slasher franchise is finally coming to fruition. As well as Arquette’s casting, Ready or Not‘s Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett – part of the Radio Silence filmmaking group – are on-board to direct.
The fifth entry will mark the first Scream title not directed by Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. Regular series scribe Kevin Williamson is stepping back to an executive producer role, with James Vanderbilt (Murder Mystery, Zodiac) and Guy Busick (also Ready or Not) penning the screenplay.
The Scream franchise began back in 1996, with the most recent film dating back to 2011. Spyglass Media Group is bringing the reboot to life – alongside a Hellraiser revival – with filming expected to begin later this year in Wilmington, North Carolina, when safety protocols are in place.
On returning to the role, Arquette told The Hollywood Reporter:
I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new. Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy.
There’s little details regarding the plot, however with the return of fan-favourite Dewey, we can likely expect to see other legacy cast members – Sidney Prescott’s Neve Campbell recently said she was in ‘negotiations’ about reprising her role.
In a statement, Radio Silence said:
It’s impossible to fully express how much Wes Craven’s work and the Scream movies in particular mean to us as fans and have influenced us as storytellers.
Kevin Williamson’s incredible stories have entertained and inspired us for decades and we’re insanely honored to have the opportunity to be a part of the cinematic world Wes and Kevin so brilliantly created together. Jamie and Guy’s amazing script does that legacy justice and we’re so excited to bring the next chapter of Scream to life.
Williamson has also fuelled the hype machine, telling Variety that the directors’ take on the movie is ‘both original, inventive and honors Wes’ legacy in a wonderful way… I can’t wait to see what their amazing talents bring to the Scream universe. I’m thrilled to be a part of it.’
Matthew Lillard, who played Stu in the first movie, recently said he’s ‘available’ to come back – albeit that wouldn’t make much sense, story-wise. It’s currently unclear which other cast members, such as Courteney Cox, have been asked to return.
There’s currently no release date for Scream 5.
Topics: Film and TV, David Arquette, horror, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Ready or Not, Scream, Scream 5