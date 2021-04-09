David Attenborough Only Person To Win BAFTA In Black And White, Colour, HD, 3D, 4K, And VR

PA Images

If you’ve ever doubted just how fruitful Sir David Attenborough’s life and career has been, take a moment to appreciate the fact that he’s the only person to win BAFTA awards for programmes in black and white, colour, HD, 3D, 4K and VR.

Now 94 years old, Attenborough became a television producer for the BBC in 1952 and throughout his career created numerous hard-hitting documentaries, films and television series, as well as pioneering colour television in Britain in the 1960s.

His first BAFTA came in 1961 with the Special Award, and in the years since he and his programmes have earned a total of eight BAFTAs, according to the award show’s website.

Following the launch of a full colour service on the BBC on 15 November 1969, Attenborough won the Desmond David Award in 1971 and the Fellowship award in 1980.

In 2006, Attenborough worked on Planet Earth; the first BBC wildlife series to be shot in high definition. Though Planet Earth did not win a BAFTA, it wasn’t long before the documentarian earned another award with his programme Life in Cold Blood, which concluded his long-running Life series exploring habitats and groups of species.

Life in Cold Blood aired in 2008 and won the Specialist Factual BAFTA in 2009.

His documentary Flying Monsters 3D earned the same award two years later, and before long he took things to yet another new level with the Great Barrier Reef Dive, which offered a virtual reality tour of the landscape beneath the ocean.

The innovative project took home the Digital Creativity BAFTA award in 2017; the same year in which Attenborough won the Specialist Factual award yet again for his series Planet Earth II, which streamed in 4K.

