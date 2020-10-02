David Attenborough’s Netflix Documentary Is Now Streaming
David Attenborough recounts both his own life and the evolution of life on Earth in his new Netflix documentary A Life On Our Planet, which is available to stream now.
In his 93 years of life, the broadcaster and environmentalist has visited every continent on the globe, exploring different terrains, studying the behaviours of countless animals and witnessing how the planet has changed through the decades.
A Life On Our Planet, which arrives on Netflix today, October 4, sees Sir David reflect on these experiences, addressing the defining moments of his lifetime as a naturalist and the devastating changes he has seen.
Watch the trailer for the new documentary below:
Produced by WWF and award-winning wildlife filmmakers Silverback Films, the documentary offers a first-hand account of how nature has been impacted by our actions, as well as providing a message of hope for future generations.
Keith Scholey, executive producer at Silverback Films, commented:
At 94 years old, [Attenborough’s] knowledge and insight of the natural world remains as relevant and cherished today as it was the first time he introduced the British public to pangolins and sloths on television.
This new film will bring together those historic moments with his views on the current problems our natural world faces and how we can solve them.
Attenborough describes the documentary as his ‘witness statement’ and his ‘vision for the future’, stressing that we ‘need to work with nature, rather than against it.’
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet is now available to stream on Netflix.
