David Fincher Slams Joaquin Phoenix's Joker As 'Betrayal Of Mentally Ill' PA Images/Warner Bros.

Fight Club director David Fincher has slammed Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker as a ‘betrayal of the mentally ill’.

Earlier this year, Phoenix scooped an Academy Award for his portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime in Todd Phillips’ 2019 villainous origin story.

The film became the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, raking in more than $1 billion worldwide. However, it was subject to intense criticism over its treatment of mental health.

Joker 2019 3 Warner Bros.

The Social Network filmmaker took aim at Joker in his latest interview with The Telegraph, ahead of the release of Netflix’s Mank.

He said, ‘Nobody would have thought they had a shot at a giant hit with Joker had The Dark Knight not been as massive as it was.’

David Fincher PA Images

Fincher continued:

I don’t think ­anyone would have looked at that material and thought, ‘Yeah, let’s take [Taxi Driver’s] Travis Bickle and [The King of Comedy’s] Rupert Pupkin and conflate them, then trap him in a betrayal of the mentally ill, and trot it out for a billion dollars.’

While winning two Oscars – Best Actor for Phoenix and Best Original Score for Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker proved to be a polarising film online, even amid critical acclaim.

In UNILAD’s review, we called it a ‘terrifying, harrowing, volatile triumph of a movie… brutal, unforgiving and extraordinarily led by Phoenix’.

Joker 2019 2 Warner Bros.

Fincher went on to explain how the current movie climate makes it harder for breakout hits to make it to the big screen.

He said, ‘The reality of our current situation is that the five families don’t want to make anything that can’t make them a billion dollars. None of them want to be in the medium-priced challenging content business.’

Fincher continued, ‘And that cleaves off exactly the kind of movies I make. What the streamers are doing is providing a platform for the kind of cinema that actually reflects our culture and wrestles with big ideas: where things are, what people are anxious and unsure about. Those are the kinds of movies that would have been dead on arrival five years ago.’

Mank Netflix Netflix

Joker inspired intense hype following its film festival debut, and even some hysteria over the possibilities of violence at screenings. Fight Club wasn’t quite as glowing. ‘The general view afterwards among the studio types was… our careers are over. The fact we got that film made in 1999 is still, to my mind, a miracle.’

Fincher’s upcoming film Mank stars Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried, following screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he tries to finish Citizen Kane. It’s currently sitting at 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, and due for release on November 20.

