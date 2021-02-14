David Letterman Criticised After ‘Horrifying’ Interview With Lindsay Lohan Resurfaces

NBC

David Letterman has been widely criticised after a ‘horrifying’ interview with Lindsay Lohan resurfaced online.

The clip comes from a 2013 interview as part of the The Late Show With David Letterman, with Lohan appearing to promote one of her upcoming films, likely Scary Movie 5.

While Letterman is generally considered a revered interviewer, his treatment of the Mean Girls star has been slammed all across the internet in the wake of the Framing Britney Spears documentary, which shows the shocking treatment of young women in the media over the past 20 years.

During the interview, Letterman asks her, ‘Aren’t you supposed to be in rehab?’ He continues, ‘What are they rehab-ing? What is on their list? What are they going to work on when you walk through the door?’ He also asks, ‘Do you have addiction problems? Is it alcohol? Do you drink too much?’

As the in-studio audience cackles at every jab, Lohan tries to answer each question but does note how they weren’t mentioned in the pre-interview. She says she doesn’t believe rehab is a bad thing and it’s an ‘opportunity to focus on what I love in life’.

Towards the end of the interview, as Letterman persists on pursuing tasteless laughs, Lohan says, ‘You can’t make a joke of it, that’s so mean. You can’t do that, it’s my show now.’

Among the many critical tweets, one read, ‘David Letterman thought it was funny to joke about Lohan’s substance abuse problems in this way? Wow. I’ve never seen this. It isn’t horrifying to watch now. This was always horrifying. And this clown thinking it’s fine to put her down this way. She’s a human being.’

Others praised Lohan for remaining composed, with one user writing, ‘I think she was super strong and stood her ground in such an elegant way. It’s one thing for people you know to criticise the moments that test your strength, and to have to do that in front of an audience and millions at home? So much respect for her.’