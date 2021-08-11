David Schwimmer Addresses Jennifer Aniston Romance Amid Relationship Rumours

PA Images/NBC

The internet was set ablaze yesterday with rumours that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer had ‘stirred up feelings’ for each other during the Friends reunion show.

According to a source, following the reunion show the pair had grown closer together, with Schwimmer reportedly spending ‘quality time’ at Aniston’s house.

‘After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there,’ the source told Closer magazine.

Unsurprisingly, the news took social media by storm, as fans clung to the hope that one of TV’s most iconic couples could become reality, almost 20 years after Rachel got off the plane.

But there’s bad news today for all those Ross and Rachel shippers out there, after representatives for Schwimmer sought to nip any spiralling romance rumours in the bud.

According to HuffPost UK, a rep for the star has confirmed today there is ‘no truth’ to the suggestion the pair may be more than friends, shutting down speculation that the two may really be each other’s real-life lobsters.

Hopes for a potential spark between Aniston and Schwimmer have been growing for months, after the pair revealed they both had feelings for each other while filming during the early seasons of the show.

During the reunion, Schwimmer told host James Corden ‘were crushing hard on each other but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.’

Sadly for fans, it seems like the rumours of a fairytale romance were just too good to be true.

