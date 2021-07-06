David Schwimmer Slammed As ‘Bitter’ Following ‘Despicable’ Rant About Dead Monkey

Of course, I didn’t watch the reunion interview but I heard from others what Schwimmer said. I just don’t agree with it, if anything he threw off their timing if we want to be truthful.

Schwimmer was fine with the monkeys for the first couple of episodes and happy to be there. But people would laugh at the monkey and I think he got jealous because it wasn’t him getting the laughs.

He seemed to get a little bitter about them being there after that. And of course the monkeys didn’t like working with him after he turned on them.

It made it harder to do the work – a five-camera show is hard to work on with animals anyway so if you have an actor that’s not very helpful, it makes it even worse.