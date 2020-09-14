David Tennant Necrophiliac Serial Killer Drama Begins Tonight Full Sutton Prison/Wikipedia/ITV

David Tennant’s creepy transformation into serial killer Dennis ‘Des’ Nilsen will be brought to life on screen tonight from 9pm.

Previously released images showed the Doctor Who actor bearing an unsettling resemblance to Nilsen as he adopted his side-swept fringe and large glasses, but now it’s time to see the full story unfold.

Nilsen was a necrophile who is believed to have brutally murdered at least 12 young men and boys between 1978 and 1983. He lured victims back to his homes in Melrose Avenue and Cranley Gardens in Muswell Hill, North London with the promise of alcohol, food or a place to spend the night.

David Tennant To Play Necrophiliac Serial Killer Dennis Nilsen In New Drama ITV

Once there, Nilsen killed them and performed various sexual acts on their corpses. He stored the bodies under his floorboards, though occasionally removed them to have conversations as if they were alive. Over the course of a few days or weeks, Nilsen would dismember the bodies and flush parts down the toilet.

The new drama Des, which will air on ITV, sees Detective Chief Inspector Peter Jay get called to 23 Cranley Gardens, where he discovers the drains clogged with rotting human flesh and bones.

David Tennant To Play Necrophiliac Serial Killer Dennis Nilsen In New Drama Full Sutton Prison/Wikipedia

Police confront Nilsen and he admits that the number of bodies goes into the teens; a revelation that leaves biographer Brian Masters trying to understand why Nilsen could do what he did.

A synopsis continues:

A game of chess with ‘Des’ begins, and while Brian may be exhilarated by his newest subject, he’s unaware what this new obsession could do to his life.

After being convicted on six counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, Nilsen was jailed for life in November 1983. He died in 2018.

Des will air nightly on ITV from tonight, September 14, until Wednesday, September 16.