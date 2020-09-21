David Tennant Voted Best Doctor Who Of All Time BBC

Over the last 50-plus years the Doctor has taken on many different forms, but David Tennant has come out on top as Doctor Who fans voted for their favourite Time Lord.

Tennant took on the iconic role in 2005 after the series was revived with Christopher Eccleston, and for the next five years he dashed about time and space in his staple Converse All Star trainers.

The Des and Broadchurch actor was the tenth Doctor out of a current total of 13, and left the show in 2010 when his character regenerated and his part was taken over by Matt Smith.

Though each version of the Time Lord brought different elements to the character, a vote carried out by Radio Times saw Tennant reign supreme, gathering 10,518 votes.

More than 50,000 Doctor Who fans took part in the poll, which saw the current and first female Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker, take second place.

Whittaker lost out on the top spot by just 95 votes, while Peter Capaldi came third with 8,897 votes, followed by Smith with 7,637 votes.

Tom Baker came in fifth place with 3,977 votes and was the highest ranking actor from the original Doctor Who series, having taken on the role from 1974–1981 before the series ended in 1989.

Huw Fullerton, sci-fi and fantasy editor of Radio Times, said it was striking that Tennant came out on top more than a decade after leaving the show.

He commented:

With Jodie Whittaker hot on his heels and a great showing for other recent Doctors like Peter Capaldi, it looks like fans also hold other Time Lords to their hearts.

Doctor Who apparently inspired Tennant to want to become an actor when he was just three years old, and his success as the Time Lord proves he chose the right career path.