Dawn French Confirms Vicar Of Dibley Returning For Christmas BBC

Dawn French has confirmed she will return as Vicar Geraldine Grainger in new episodes of The Vicar of Dibley later this year.

French is set to reprise her iconic role in a series of three 10-minute lockdown special episodes, which will air weekly.

Advert 10

It seems Geraldine has been busy delivering monthly sermons to her flock over Zoom, as she offers up her insights on faith, and, of course, chocolate.

Dawn French Confirms Vicar Of Dibley Returning For Christmas BBC

After the 10-minute episodes, fans can look forward to a 30-minute compilation episode, which will feature all three sermons over the Christmas period.

Thank you, Lord.

Advert 10

The new, and undoubtedly hilarious, sermons will air after classic episodes of the 90s comedy are aired over the Christmas period on BBC One.

Dawn French Confirms Vicar Of Dibley Returning For Christmas BBC

A synopsis for the surprise comedy instalment reads:

During lockdown, post lockdown and pre-another-lockdown, Geraldine has been writing and delivering monthly sermons to her parishioners via Zoom… when she can make it work.

Advert 10

‘Back in the dog collar, back in Dibley and back on your telly at Xmas. I couldn’t be happier. Bless you,’ French said on reprising her iconic role.

Dawn French Confirms Vicar Of Dibley Returning For Christmas BBC

Writer Richard Curtis added, ‘Like every village in the country, there’s been a lot happening in Dibley this year – and Dawn has got a lot to say about it.’

James Fleet is also set to reprise his role as Hugo Horton, who will support Geraldine in her digital sermons, along with a bit of help from the local school children.

Advert 10

The Vicar of Dibley Christmas Specials will air on BBC One next month.