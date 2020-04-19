unilad
Dawn French Confirms Vicar Of Dibley Is Returning After Five Years

by : Emily Brown on : 19 Apr 2020 12:43
Dawn French is bringing back The Vicar of Dibley for the upcoming television event The Big Night In

It’s been five years since fans of the sitcom said goodbye to Geraldine, and while we can now relive every funny, unfortunate situation she found herself in on Netflix, French has confirmed she will be wearing her dog collar once again.

The Big Night In, set to air from 7pm on Thursday, April 23, is a three-hour live show being co-produced by the BBC, Comic Relief and Children in Need.

Dawn French Vicar of DibleyDawn French Vicar of DibleyBBC

The actor announced her return in true comedic fashion, saying:

I’m back in the dog collar, back in the vicarage, and back on your telly as part of The Big Night In.

Be there, or go to hell. Literally. I have some sway.

She further teased her return with a post on Twitter, in which she could be seen wearing her dog collar with a cross around her neck.

A spokesperson for the BBC added:

Until recently the Vicar of Dibley was self-isolating in the confectionery aisle of her local supermarket.

But she is now back in her vicarage, from where, on April 23, she will deliver a message of hope.

The Big Night In aims to raise money for charity, with the UK government pledging to match the total amount raised by the event.

Dawn French never failed to bring joy through her role as Geraldine, and I’m sure her upcoming return will be no different!

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

