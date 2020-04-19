Dawn French Confirms Vicar Of Dibley Is Returning After Five Years
Dawn French is bringing back The Vicar of Dibley for the upcoming television event The Big Night In.
It’s been five years since fans of the sitcom said goodbye to Geraldine, and while we can now relive every funny, unfortunate situation she found herself in on Netflix, French has confirmed she will be wearing her dog collar once again.
The Big Night In, set to air from 7pm on Thursday, April 23, is a three-hour live show being co-produced by the BBC, Comic Relief and Children in Need.
The actor announced her return in true comedic fashion, saying:
I’m back in the dog collar, back in the vicarage, and back on your telly as part of The Big Night In.
Be there, or go to hell. Literally. I have some sway.
She further teased her return with a post on Twitter, in which she could be seen wearing her dog collar with a cross around her neck.
A spokesperson for the BBC added:
Until recently the Vicar of Dibley was self-isolating in the confectionery aisle of her local supermarket.
But she is now back in her vicarage, from where, on April 23, she will deliver a message of hope.
The Big Night In aims to raise money for charity, with the UK government pledging to match the total amount raised by the event.
Dawn French never failed to bring joy through her role as Geraldine, and I’m sure her upcoming return will be no different!
Topics: Film and TV, BBC, Dawn French, The Big Night In, The Vicar of Dibley
CreditsDawn French/Twitter
