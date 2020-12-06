Dawn French Delivers Black Lives Matter Sermon In Vicar Of Dibley's Return ITV

The Vicar of Dibley will address the killing of George Floyd and racism against Black people when it returns for a series of Christmas specials.

The three 10-minute episodes, which are set to start airing tomorrow, December 7, will include a Black Lives Matter sermon delivered by Vicar Geraldine Kennedy, played by Dawn French.

According to new reports, the Vicar will also take the knee — a move that has become synonymous with showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The award-winning comedy show will deter slightly from its typical light-heartedness to address the important issue.

BBC

As per the MailOnline, the episode will see the Vicar go outside for some fresh air for the first time after lockdown, at which point she tells the audience she has been busy preoccupied with the ‘horror show’ of George Floyd’s death and ‘this Black Lives Matter thing’.

She says:

I don’t think it matters where you’re from. I think it matters that you do something about it because Jesus would, wouldn’t he? Until all lives matter the same, we are doing something very wrong. We need to focus on justice for a huge chunk of our countrymen and women who seem to have a very bad, weird deal from the day they’re born.

Saman Javed

She is then seen walking to a parish noticeboard where she removes two posters, one about decimalisation and another about a missing button.

In some parts of the country earlier this year, statues of colonial figures that had links to the slave trade were removed, such as the statue of Edward Colston in Bristol that was thrown into the harbour.

Continuing her sermon, the Vicar says: ‘I think that in Dibley perhaps we should think about taking down some of these old notices like this and that and perhaps we should put up one like this instead.’

She is then seen pining a home-made Black Lives Matter poster to the noticeboard before taking the knee.

BBC

Earlier this year, the BBC told its journalists that it was ‘not neutral on racism’ but would not be publicly backing the Black Lives Matter campaign as it could compromise the broadcasters impartiality.

In a statement yesterday, the BBC said: ‘Geraldine is a well-established fictional character of a much-loved comedy who gives her take on the key moments of the year. Audiences understand the difference between news and comedy content and the sermons do not breach the BBC’s impartiality guidelines.’

The episodes will also address life in lockdown and the ongoing pandemic.