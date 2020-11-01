Dawson's Creek Is Now Streaming On Netflix Sony Pictures Television

Now that Halloween is done and dusted and, I’m sorry to say, Christmas is still almost two months away, there’s little else to do besides binge-watching TV.

Luckily for us, Netflix has got our back, because all six seasons of teen classic Dawson’s Creek have just landed on the streaming service.

Advert 10

Who’s ready for a good old dose of late 90s-early 2000s nostalgia?

All six seasons of the classic cult show are now available to stream for your viewing pleasure, which means you can snuggle up on the sofa for some quality time with Pacey, Joey, Jack, Jen and the whole gang. Oh, and Dawson.

In case you missed out on Dawson’s Creek the first time around, you’re in for a treat. The show follows a group of close friends who are navigating the turbulent troubles of high school, from romancing to getting into college.

Advert 10

Dawson's Creek Is Now Streaming On Netflix Sony Pictures Television

The show originally ran on The WB from 1998 to 2003, and starred James Van Der Beek as Dawson Leery, Katie Holmes as his best friend Joey Potter, Joshua Jackson as their fellow best friend Pacey Witter, and Michelle Williams as Jen Lindley.

Fans of the cult series have been excitedly awaiting the arrival of the series since Netflix took to Twitter on October 9 to reveal it would be coming this month.

Dawson's Creek Is Now Streaming On Netflix Sony Pictures Television

Advert 10

Netflix UK and Ireland’s official account tweeted:

Spend the winter in Capeside. Dawson’s Creek comes to Netflix UK/IE on 1 Nov.

You can now stream seasons one to six of Dawson’s Creek on Netflix.