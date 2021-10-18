DC Announces Superman’s Motto Has Changed

Alamy

The Superman story has been given yet another update, with the comic book series announcing a subtle, but meaningful change to the character’s official motto.

Since making his debut in 1938, Superman has become an icon across the world. But he’s also been associated with a particular set of virtues, as made clear through his slogan ‘Truth, Justice and the American Way.’

Now, DC Comics has announced a new update to this set of principles, with the company’s chief creative officer and publisher Jim Lee confirming that the superhero’s motto going forward will be ‘Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow.’

Rather than a diss of the patriotic values Superman has come to represent over the decades, Lee told fans at the DC Fandome 21 event that the change of phrase was designed ‘to better reflect the storylines that we are telling across DC and to honor Superman’s incredible legacy over 80 years of building a better world,’ adding that ‘Superman’s motto is evolving.’

‘Superman has long been a symbol of hope who inspires people, and it is that optimism and hope that powers him forward with this new mission statement,’ he said at the virtual announcement.

While it’s likely that the decision to remove the ‘American Way’ section of the motto will cause backlash from certain sections of social media, Superman’s questioning of his ideals has been signposted for many years, with the character going as far as to renounce his US Citizenship in a 2011 edition of the comics.

According to The Guardian, Superman explains his decision by saying ‘I’m tired of having my actions construed as instruments of US policy. ‘Truth, Justice and the American Way’ – it’s not enough anymore. The world’s too small. Too connected.’

The rebranding comes hot on the heels of the announcement that a new DC Comics version of the beloved superhero is set to be bisexual, with Clark Kent’s son Jonathan, who is taking up the Superman mantle, revealed to be in a same-sex relationship with reporter Jay Nakamura.

