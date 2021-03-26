DC Drops Action-Packed First Trailer For The Suicide Squad
The trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad has dropped just days after he appeared to tease its impending release on social media.
The eagerly awaited trailer begins with a tense rescue mission, which exhibits some of the offbeat humour and fast-paced action sequences to come. Honestly, it looks like a lot of fun, and exactly the sort of film we need this summer.
Watch the trailer below:
This hotly-anticipated superhero movie is completely unrelated to David Ayer’s Suicide Squad movie, which was widely panned by critics upon its release.
However, various actors from the 2016 movie will be making a return, including Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and – of course – Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, who can be seen making a typically memorable appearance in the trailer.
Fans have already been impressed by what they’ve seen from the trailer, with one person remarking:
This is so much like Guardians of the Galaxy and that’s a GOOD thing.
Another approved:
This looks amazing as hell.
A number of new faces will be joining the cast, including John Cena as Peacemaker, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, David Dastmalchian as Polka Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher and Pete Davidson as Blackguard.
The official synopsis for The Suicide Squad reads:
Welcome to hell — a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment?
Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.
Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement.
And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.
Speaking about Ayer’s movie last autumn with Empire, Gunn praised his predecessor’s excellent casting choices:
Listen, David Ayer’s gotten trouble for the movie. I know it didn’t come out how David wanted it to come out.
But he did one really, really great thing, and that is he picked fantastic actors to work with, and he dealt with these actors in building their characters in a really deep and fearless way. It’s something David definitely deserves to be lauded for, and it’s definitely added to this movie.
We cannot wait to see what’s in store.
The Suicide Squad will premiere on HBO Max and in cinemas on August 6, 2021.
CreditsJames Gunn/Twitter
