Dead To Me Season 2 Has Finished Filming

Warning: Contains Season One Spoilers

The wait will soon be over for Dead To Me fans as the show’s star, Linda Cardellini, has revealed filming for season two has officially wrapped.

The dark comedy became a huge hit on Netflix when it was released on May 3 and, although creators gifted viewers with a healthy 10 episodes, the binge culture of this day and age meant most people had torn their way through the majority of the series by the time May 5 rolled around.

As a result, fans were left with a very long wait when it came to seeing what was next in store for Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Cardellini).

The wait was made even more torturous by the fact season one was left on a huge cliffhanger, so while the new series isn’t available just yet, any sign of progress is one to be celebrated.

In October this year, Cardellini announced the new series was officially underway in an Instagram post showing her holding hands with Applegate, indicating the friends/allies were officially back in business.

Two months later, the actor brought fans full circle with another Instagram post revealing filming was complete.

She shared a picture of herself, Applegate and show creator Liz Feldman, writing:

Last day of shooting @deadtome #season2 today. THANK YOU to the brilliant and incredible #christinaapplegate & @thelizfeldman for everything every day. I love you both. PS – we are very excited for everyone to see what we have been doing…

Fans of the show will know Jen and Judy first met at the ‘Friends of Heaven’ support group following the sudden deaths of their partners. What no one is really sure about, however, is exactly how Steve’s (James Marsden) body came to be floating in a swimming pool.

It was hinted that Jen was the culprit, but in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter creator Feldman revealed all may not be as it seems.

Speaking ahead of the show’s renewal on Netflix, she commented:

I’ll just say that you don’t know that she shot him. Netflix will have to order a season two for us all to find out. Just like the rest of the show, it’s not exactly what you think it’s going to be.

Much like the situation surrounding Steve’s death, the plot for season two is very much a mystery at this stage, though the new series will see the return of Christopher (Max Jenkins), Henry (Luke Roessler), Charlie (Sam McCarthy), Abe (Ed Asner) and Nick (Brandon Scott), alongside Jen and Judy.

Dead To Me season two does not yet have an official release date but it’s likely to arrive on Netflix in 2020.

Bring it on!

