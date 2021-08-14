Dead To Me’s Christina Applegate Flooded With Support Amid Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Netflix/PA

After revealing she was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), fans have shown an outpouring of support for Christina Applegate.

The 49-year-old actress said she was diagnosed a few months ago, taking to Twitter to say ‘it’s been a strange journey’, but saying she has been ‘so supported by people that I know who also have this condition’.

‘It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it,’ the Dead To Me star said.

‘As one of my friends that has MS said “we wake up and take the indicated action”. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo’, Applegate added in another tweet.

Since her announcement, fans have taken to social media to show their support for Applegate, offering their well wishes, while others who also have MS have offered tips, advice and encouragement.

‘I have ms. Diagnosed 5 years ago, but probably had it 15 years+. It sucks, but now I know I’m not lazy, crazy or hazy. once U come to terms with it, U will find peace in knowing why u fall or forget or just can’t. U will find a new normal. Some days will be better than others. Xx’, one person wrote.

Another wrote: ‘Thank you for speaking so openly. I respect you for coming forward, too: I was diagnosed at age 26 with RRMS, which has now, at age 39, progressed to Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis. Treatment is rough. Take good care of yourself. Sending the best of wishes. xoxo.’

‘Fellow MS warrior. I’m your age and was diagnosed 2 years ago. It’s been a journey, but feel better than I’ve felt in years. Hope you are able to find the right treatment for you and a great doctor. Warrior on!’ another supporter tweeted.

‘Thank you for sharing your diagnosis. It took me months to come to terms with mine. It’s individual for all of us but, there’s a lot of support. Welcome to the club that no one wants to be in. There nearly 1 million of us in the US. You have support’, another said.

MS is around two to three times more common among women than men, and is most often diagnosed in a person’s 20s or 30s. It is an autoimmune disorder that can affect the brain and spinal cord, resulting in ‘a wide range of potential symptoms’, per the NHS.