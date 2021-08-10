Dead To Me’s Christina Applegate Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Netflix/PA

Actor Christina Applegate has opened up to fans about her recent multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis, revealing that she was diagnosed a few months ago.

MS is a lifelong autoimmune disorder which affects the brain and spinal cord, resulting in ‘a wide range of potential symptoms’. This may include issues with ‘vision, arm or leg movement, sensation or balance,’ per the NHS.

One of the most common causes of disability in younger adults, those with MS are usually diagnosed in their 20s and 30s, however this can develop at any stage in a person’s life. MS is also around two to three times more common among women than men.

PA Images

Taking to Twitter, Applegate, 49, said ‘It’s been a strange journey’, but expressed gratitude for having been ‘so supported by people that I know who also have this condition’.

Applegate, who stars as Jen Harding in the dark comedy Dead to Me, continued: ‘It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.’

In a follow-up tweet, Applegate added:

As one of my friends that has MS said ‘we wake up and take the indicated action’. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing.

It’s unclear exactly which friend she is referring to here. However, Applegate’s close friend and fellow actor Selma Blair, also 49, is also known to have MS, first opening up about her condition in October 2018.

In an Instagram post shared earlier this year, Blair revealed that she first noticed symptoms when she was set to walk in a New York Fashion Week show for fashion designer Christian Siriano.

Blair wrote:

In the show. Noticing for first time, my leg was numb. When I first stepped out. I couldn’t feel the ground or how to lift my left leg. My brain was trying to compute.

Many fans have come forward to show support for Applegate, including those with MS, with one person encouraging her to ‘keep your hopes high and not let it bring you down’.

Another person, who was diagnosed in 2013, advised Applegate to ‘get your support team ready’ for the road ahead, adding, ‘no-one chooses it but we make the best of the situation’.