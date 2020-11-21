Deadpool 3 Moving Forward At Disney With New Writers 20th Century Studios

Deadpool 3 is finally moving forward at Disney, with new writers tapped to pen the threequel.

The Merc with a Mouth has been one of the more allusive acquisitions following the House of Mouse’s purchase of Fox and its movie assets, which also includes X-Men and Fantastic Four.

While the latter two groups are known for PG-13/12A fare on the big screen, and therefore fitting nicely under Disney’s banner, the Deadpool films are known for violence and expletives. Fortunately, the antihero is set to return in all his glory – without being censored.

According to Deadline, Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin of Bob’s Burgers fame are on-board to write the script. The pair won an Emmy for the hit cartoon in 2017, as well as being nominated for eight consecutive years.

While it’s not confirmed whether we’ll see Deadpool join the Avengers in any capacity, Ryan Reynolds is set to reprise his role and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige will help steer the ship.

Sources told the publication the film is expected to retain its cherished R-rating, a key mainstay of the hero’s bloody tendencies on-screen.

Deadpool 2 20th Century Studios

The hiring of the Molyneux sisters comes after a series of writer meetings over the past month, with Reynolds meeting with a number of screenwriters to hear their best pitches for the third film.

The previous two entries – the first directed by Tim Miller, the second by David Leitch – were written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. The pair were also reportedly working on a draft for the next instalment, but have since been dropped.

While Deadpool 3 currently doesn’t have a release date, this is the first major step in getting the film made with Disney.