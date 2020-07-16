Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Says Disney Might Not Make Third Film
Rude, cheeky and very funny, the first two Deadpool films were hugely successful, with Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Merc with a Mouth’ earning heaps of praise from comicbook fans.
However, sadly, we may not be seeing Reynolds wielding his wit and katana swords anytime soon, with Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld revealing that Disney might not be making a third film.
Fortunately, Liefeld seemed perfectly content with this possibility, expressing gratitude for the ‘two amazing experiences’ he’s already had.
Speaking with Collider, Liefeld said:
You know what? There may not be another Deadpool, and I’m fine. Because I have to live with the fact that I had two amazing experiences, two movies I’m extremely proud of, I love knowing everybody on those movies.
I love Ryan [Reynolds], Josh [Brolin], Zazie [Beets], David [Leitch], Tim Miller. All of them. The work they did was fantabulous, those movies are here to stand the test of time. You know, but in the world we live in, nothing is guaranteed. And it takes a lot to make movies. And post-quarantine, it’s weird.
However, Liefeld also hinted about the potential for Josh Brolin’s character Cable to nab his own spinoff franchise, noting that the telekinetic mutant is already strongly connected with a variety of X-Men titles.
Liefeld told Collider:
I got really close with Josh. And he was very excited about exploring Cable in the subsequent sequels. The X-Force standalone movie that was, in his own words, Cable-centric.
No doubt some will be disappointed that Deadpool 3 may never come to fruition. However, with many interesting and unexplored characters yet to come to the foreground, there’s plenty to be excited about.
