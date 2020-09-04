Deadpool Is Now Streaming On Netflix 20th Century Studios

If you and your family members, partner or roommate have been struggling to decide on a film to watch this evening then struggle no more because Deadpool is now streaming on Netflix UK.

Disclaimer: this solution only applies to those who don’t plan to watch the chosen film with kids, because the ‘Merc with a Mouth’ certainly isn’t appropriate for all the family.

Ryan Reynolds’ 2016 film proved to be a hit thanks to its sharp, toe-the-line humour and epic action scenes, and it quickly became apparent that the actor would have more luck as a vengeful Deadpool than as the heroic Green Lantern.

deadpool 2 extended cut 20th Century Fox

The film received a score of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes and was successful enough to warrant a sequel in 2018, and now the mercenary is ready to entertain fans on-demand thanks to his arrival on Netflix.

The streaming service revealed a whole host of new additions to its catalogue today, September 4, including other action-packed movies such as Johnny English and Johnny English Reborn, as well as the 1989 comedy Parenthood and the 1998 animation The Prince of Egypt.

Deadpool is based on the Marvel comics character of the same name and is the eighth film in the X-Men film series – though no matter how hard Deadpool might try, he’s not actually a member of the X-Men.

Deadpool brings back Blockbuster 20th Century Fox

20th Century Fox describes the film as a ‘giddy slice of awesomeness packed with more twists than Deadpool’s enemies’ intestines and more action than prom night’, and if that doesn’t sum it up for you then you’ll just have to give it a watch for yourself.

Deadpool is available to stream on Netflix now.