Deadpool Writer Says Third Movie Will ‘Absolutely’ Be R-Rated Under Disney
It’s kind of hard to imagine a version of Deadpool that isn’t r-rated. A sanitised version without blue language, crude humour or gory as hell action sequences.
Following the surprise news of the Disney/Fox merger, it was feared some of the filthier gags would be taken out of future sequels in accordance with Disney’s squeaky clean image.
However, there is no need for fans to fret. Future Deadpool adventures are set to be just as rude and raucous as ever. And – crucially – they will be keeping their R-rating.
During an interview with Screenrant, Deadpoolscreenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese confirmed their superhero will remain a thoroughly inappropriate choice during family movie nights.
When asked about whether an R-rated Deadpool 3 under the Disney banner would be possible, Reese replied:
Absolutely, because I don’t think it’ll be under the Disney banner. Like, I don’t think when you go to Deadpool 3, there’s going to be a Magic Castle that appears. I think it’s going to be under the Fox banner, so yes.
Of course, this isn’t the first assurance we’ve been given that Wade Wilson won’t be swapping his katanas for glass slippers any time soon.
In April 2019, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed any further Deadpool projects would remain loyal to the essential three pillars of foul language, explicit sex scenes and graphic violence.
Speaking with Variety, Feige revealed:
When we were purchased, Bob [Walt Disney Chairman Bob Iger] said to us, ‘if it’s not broke, don’t fix it,’
There’s no question that Deadpool is working, so why would we change it?
A release date for the next Deadpool has yet to be announced.
Topics: Film and TV, Deadpool, Disney, Fox, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese