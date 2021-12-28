Deleted Scenes From Love Actually Reveal Untold Storylines

Universal Pictures/Alamy

Almost 20 years since Love Actually was released, deleted scenes reveal untold storylines.

Love Actually is a god-tier Christmas movie and we will argue with anyone who disagrees. The film has everything you want from a Christmas movie: office drama; love stories; and Bill Nighy strip singing.

A true Christmas miracle.

Still, it appears the film was missing something. Two storylines have been revealed that we think would’ve made incredible additions to the festive film.

Universal Pictures

Both axed scenes were set to be tear-jerkers – not that we didn’t cry throughout most of the film already.

One of the tender scenes included the headmistress from the primary school featured in the film. You know the one, they put an octopus in the nativity.

In the removed scene, the headmistress, played by Anne Reid, is seen heading home to her partner, Geraldine, played by stage legend Frances de la Tour.

However, unlike the other characters who are getting ready to celebrate, this story has a slightly sombre end. Geraldine is terminally ill but keeps her spirits high in a tender exchange with her partner, laughing about ‘fancy’ Christmas sausages.

Julia Banim

They curl up in bed together as Geraldine coughs, and it is then later revealed that Geraldine passed away, with Emma Thompson’s character expressing her sympathies just before the nativity takes place.

Richard Curtis, the film’s director, explained how he was sad to omit the storyline:

The idea was meant to be that you just casually meet this very stern headmistress but later on in the film we suddenly fell in with her and you realise that, no matter how unlikely it seems, any character you come across in life has their own complicated tale of love.

We think the headmistress and Geraldine should’ve had a spot in the film.

Universal Pictures

Another axed, shorter plotline featured a couple in Kenya who faced famine and came through it together. While the couple’s names weren’t detailed, as per Grazia, the scenes were supposed to highlight the film’s central theme – ‘Love, actually, is all around’.

While the festive film is a classic, we have to wonder why two of the most diverse storylines were cut. From the sounds of it, they would’ve made excellent additions to the movie.