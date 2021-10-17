unilad
Deleted Scooby Doo Scenes Reveal Velma And Daphne Had An Affair

by : Emily Brown on : 17 Oct 2021 17:19
Deleted Scooby Doo Scenes Reveal Velma And Daphne Had An AffairWarner Bros./Pictorial Press

Deleted scenes from the live action Scooby Doo movie reportedly feature a romantic moment between Velma and Daphne. 

Directed by James Gunn, the 2002 live-action film brought Scooby and the gang to life to tackle some new mysteries, much to the delight of young fans across the globe.

As it turns out though, Gunn originally wanted the film to be aimed at ‘older kids and adults’ and so wrote the script to reflect as much, including scenes such as one that reportedly showed Velma drunkenly serenading someone.

Moviestore Collection Ltd/Alamy

In a video discussing the deleted scenes, TikToker Madison said the film was originally rated ‘R’ due to one ‘off-handed joke’, but the studio then ‘kept editing it down to make it more family friendly’ and changed the rating to PG.

In the original script, Velma was written to be ‘explicitly gay’ and apparently entered into a ‘side relationship’ with Daphne, demonstrated through a deleted scene of the two characters kissing.

When Gunn opened up about the original script on Twitter, he said the studio ‘kept watering it down’ so Velma’s sexuality became more ‘ambiguous’ before turning into ‘nothing’ in the final version of the film.

See some of the deleted scenes below:

@madisunflower3Scooby Doo 2002 will forever remain a classic though ##scoobydoo ##fyp♬ original sound – Madison
Madison expressed her belief the deleted scene of Velma drunkenly singing to someone was considered to be one of the ‘ambiguous’ scenes by the studio, as it was unclear whether she was singing to Daphne or Fred.

Gunn has claimed the studio ‘CGI’d over’ cleavage, while Madison said Shaggy was originally written to be a ‘stoner’. The decision to edit the film apparently came after a test screening left parents ‘outraged’, though Madison said even the final version of the film ‘does not feel like a kids movie’ to her.

She added: ‘So I can’t even imagine what the PG-13 version was like. I really wish they didn’t edit it so much.’

In the second live-action Scooby Doo film, released in 2004, actor Seth Green starred as Velma’s boyfriend, Patrick Wisely.

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Film and TV, James Gunn

