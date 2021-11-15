unilad
Deleted Spider-Man 2 Scene Emerges And We Wish It Was Never Axed

by : Shola Lee on : 15 Nov 2021 16:28
Deleted Spider-Man 2 Scene Emerges And We Wish It Was Never AxedAlamy/@cinema_perspective/Instagram

A deleted scene from Spider-Man 2 has emerged featuring J.K Simmons, a Spidey suit and a cigar.

Starring Tobey Maguire, the 2004 Spider-Man 2 is beloved by fans and sees the web-wielding superhero face off against Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina).

Spider-Man 2 is arguably Maguire’s greatest battle of the series. It’s not that Doctor Octopus is more violent than other villains, it’s because he ignites an emotional battle in our beloved hero.

Spider-Man (Alamy/Marvel Studios)Alamy/Marvel Studios

Despite the emotional battle at its core, Spider-Man 2 has some light-hearted, hilarious moments.

Enter John Jonah Jameson Jr. (J.K Simmons) the blithering Editor-in-Chief, who loves to hate Spider-Man.

His relationship with Spidey was complicated, to say the least: 

I drove Spider-Man away. My god, he was a hero. Spider-Man truly was an asset to this city.

He was [noticing Spidey is back] a criminal! That’s who he is! A burglar! He stole my suit! I want Spider-Man!

Jameson takes his love-hate relationship with Spidey to the next level, in a deleted scene from the movie.

The scene posted on @cinema_perspective shows the editor on top of his desk, donning a Spidey suit and smoking a cigar. Just another Monday at the office, then.

Jameson proceeds to act like Spidey, trying to shoot webs from his arms as startled onlookers peer in through his blinds.

While we wish this scene has made it into the film, there were some pretty funny quips from Jameson.

In a very meta moment, the character pokes fun at Doc Ock’s name:

Guy named Otto Octavius winds up with eight limbs. Four mechanical arms welded right onto his body. What are the odds?

Either way, we can all agree that the more Jameson on our screens, the better.

