Demi Lovato Stuns Disney Reunion Into Silence With Rehab Joke
Demi Lovato got candid with her Sonny With a Chance alumni, quipping about her time in rehab and discussing her other struggles during the Disney show.
The actress-cum-singer’s House of Mouse days are far behind her, after she rose to fame with Camp Rock and Sonny With a Chance in the late 2000s.
The 27-year-old and her former co-stars reunited digitally yesterday, April 25, and when asked what she’d been up to since the show ended, Lovato replied with a smile: ‘I went to rehab. Several times.’
Pretty much everyone returned for the reunion, including Tiffany Thornton, Allisyn Ashley Arm, Doug Brochu, Sterling Knight, Audrey Whitby, Matthew Scott Montgomery, Shayne Topp, and Damien Haas.
Lovato was 19 years old when she departed Sonny With a Chance back in 2010, although the show lived on and transferred to a spin-off titled So Random!.
The Skyscraper singer said:
When I left, you don’t expect your show to go on without you, but it did. But I couldn’t have been happier for everybody… I just wasn’t in a period of time when I was ready to be on camera again. I could not go back into that environment and there were other things that factored into it.
While filming the show, Lovato revealed she ‘wasn’t sleeping and I was so miserable and angry too because I felt like I was being overworked’. On top of this, her dressing room was constantly freezing and she was battling an eating disorder.
Praising Thornton for being an ‘inspiration’, Lovato said:
When I went away to treatment for the first time, you were my biggest inspiration coming out of it because you dealt with all of those pressures of being a woman on TV.
I looked at that as I wish I had that so bad. Yes, I probably was happier in my head with whatever I looked like at the time. But I’m so much happier now with the mentality that you have. I look back now and I’m like, man, it’s a shame that we wasted any energy on what we wore on set.
The Here We Go Again artist added that as a young actor, there’s a tendency to ‘kind of value your self-worth with your success’. She advised other kids in the industry to ‘speak up for your needs… if you’re tired, tell them you’re tired. If you’re sick, be honest about being sick and not feeling good. Just speak up for yourself’.
You can watch the full Sonny With a Chance reunion below:
As for whether we can ever expect a scripted reunion from the cast, Lovato isn’t keen to revisit Sonny with a Chance – but she would love to work with her cohorts again.
Lovato explained:
I love all of you guys so much, but I went through so much during that show that I would rather just start a whole new project with all of you. I had the best time with you guys and when I think about the show, I miss you guys.
And I miss spending time with you and joking and going to Kitchen 24 on our lunch breaks… if we were ever to do anything, I think we should just do a whole new thing.
Lovato is set to star in Eurovision, a new comedy starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, marking her first acting role since her time on Glee. She also recently released a song with Sam Smith, titled I’m Ready.
