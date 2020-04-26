Demi Lovato Stuns Disney Reunion Into Silence With Rehab Joke

When I went away to treatment for the first time, you were my biggest inspiration coming out of it because you dealt with all of those pressures of being a woman on TV.

I looked at that as I wish I had that so bad. Yes, I probably was happier in my head with whatever I looked like at the time. But I’m so much happier now with the mentality that you have. I look back now and I’m like, man, it’s a shame that we wasted any energy on what we wore on set.