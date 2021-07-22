Denis Villeneuve’s Dune Drops New Breathtaking, Epic Trailer

Warner Bros.

Dune, Denis Villeneuve’s highly-anticipated sci-fi epic, has just dropped an incredible new trailer.

Frank Herbert’s seminal novel – a key influence on the likes of Star Wars, Star Trek and Futurama – is returning to the big screen with Villeneuve, the acclaimed director behind some of the best films of the past decade, such as Prisoners and Blade Runner 2049.

It was originally slotted for release late last year, but it’s seen multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and wishing to avoid competition with No Time To Die. It’s finally due to arrive in cinemas on October 22, and now we’ve got a brand-new trailer.

Check out the trailer for Dune below:

The official synopsis reads: ‘A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.’

‘As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence – a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential – only those who can conquer their fear will survive,’ it adds.

The blockbuster has an eye-watering cast: Timothée Chalamet as Paul, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, David Dastmalchian, Charlotte Rampling, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

The film, which was earlier dubbed the next Lord of the Rings in terms of its massive scale, is the first of two parts. ‘The story is so rich and complex that we’ll need to make at least two movies,’ Villeneuve previously said, with a recent IMAX preview reportedly revealing its title to be Dune: Part One.

Barry Hertz, deputy film editor for The Globe and Mail, wrote that the first 10 minutes showed off ‘epic, genuinely thrilling stuff that demands [the] biggest screen you can find’.

It’s praised by other fans lucky enough to attend the preview. ‘I went to see DUNE preview today and what I just saw was something momentous. I’ve been covering this movie before production even started, and what Denis Villeneuve did with this film is unexplainable. This is a masterpiece waiting to be released,’ one wrote.

‘Words cannot even begin to describe what I just watched. It’s not even a film, it’s a piece of art. We only saw about 10 minutes but when you know, you know. I don’t throw this word out often, but for this, it works. Masterpiece,’ critic Jack Lautaret tweeted.

Dune hits cinemas on October 22.