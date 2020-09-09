Denis Villeneuve’s Dune Just Got Its First Out Of This World Trailer
The next great sci-fi epic is upon us: the first trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune has arrived.
The iconic, near-biblical novel from Frank Herbert is heading to the big screen this year, courtesy of Warner Bros. and the director of Blade Runner 2049, Arrival, Prisoners and Sicario, among others.
Its impact on pop culture was seismic, with the likes of Star Wars, Star Trek, Futurama and Studio Ghibli’s Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind stemming from its roots. After years of development, our first peek at Dune is here.
Check out the first trailer for Dune below:
Following Alejandro Jodorowsky’s infamous failed attempt, the novel was adapted for a film by David Lynch in 1984, and while Herbert was happy with the movie, neither the director nor critics were particularly pleased with the end result, with many dubbing it ‘incomprehensible’. There was also a 2000 mini-series on the Sci-Fi Channel.
The official synopsis for Dune reads:
A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.
As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence – a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential – only those who can conquer their fear will survive.
Villeneuve’s blockbuster features an all-star cast: Timothée Chalamet as Paul, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, David Dastmalchian, Charlotte Rampling, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Stephen McKinley Henderson.
In an interview with KIDS FIRST! Film Critics, as reported by IndieWire, the film’s supervising art director Tom Brown earlier said: ‘The great thing about this is that it’s so realistic. It’s not like anything they’ve seen before.’
He added:
I think what Denis Villeneuve is doing is what’s called a seminal version of this story. I don’t think it will be topped, to be perfectly honest. The sheer scale of it is going to be daunting. But I do think it’s going to be extremely special.
I heard in the paper the other day that they’re looking at the new Lord of the Rings and I firmly believe that. I think it’s going to be up there with those kinds of films, really.
The vast story will be split into two movies, although cinematographer Greig Fraser insisted this year’s release will still feel like a standalone film.
Due to the impact of the current pandemic, Dune’s post-production schedule was thrown up in the air. The director said ‘it will be a sprint to finish the movie on time right now’, but it’s still on track.
Dune will hit cinemas on December 18.
