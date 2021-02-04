Denzel Washington Defends Cops Amid Black Lives Matter Movement PA Images

Denzel Washington has defended cops amid frequent criticism of policing, from Black Lives Matter to the US Capitol riots.

The Oscar-winner has often played police officers on screen, with his latest role in The Little Things marking his 13th outing as a member of law enforcement after the likes of Training Day, Inside Man and Out of Time.

While many online continue to call for defunding or even abolishing the police, Washington took a more positive view in a recent interview, taking a moment to express his respect for officers.

The Little Things Warner Bros.

The actor told Yahoo Entertainment, ‘I have the utmost respect for what they do, for what our soldiers do, [people] that sacrifice their lives. I just don’t care for people who put those kind of people down. If it weren’t for them, we would not have the freedom to complain about what they do.’

While having played characters who take the law into their own hands throughout his career, whether it’s Man on Fire, The Equalizer or… The Equalizer 2, his experiences playing police officers have stayed with him, having earlier spent time with cops in preparation for roles.

The Little Things 2 Warner Bros.

Recalling his prep for 1991’s Ricochet, he said, ‘I went out on call with a sergeant. We got a call of a man outside his house with a rifle that was distraught. We pulled up and did a U-turn past the house and came up short of the house. He told me to sit in the car, which I was gonna do. I wasn’t getting out.’

Washington continued, ‘He got out. As he got out, another car came screaming up and two young people jumped out screaming. As it turned out, it was their grandfather. This policeman defused the entire situation by just remaining calm. But it showed me in an instant how they can lose their life… he didn’t overreact.’

The Little Things 3 Warner Bros.

He added, ‘He could’ve pulled his gun out and shot the people that came up driving real fast. He could’ve shot the old man that was distraught and a bit confused, I think he was suffering a little bit from dementia. But in an instant it taught me, and I never forgot it, what our law enforcement people have to deal with moment to moment, second to second.’

Washington is set to direct A Journal for Jordan, Dana Canedy’s Pulitzer-winning book about her relationship with Charles Monroe King, a soldier who ‘makes the ultimate sacrifice’.

The Little Things is out now in the US on HBO Max. There’s still no confirmed date for the UK.