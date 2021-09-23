Derry Girls Will End After Next Series, Creator Lisa McGee Confirms

Alamy/Channel 4

The creator of Derry Girls has confirmed the show will be ending after its third series.

In a statement, Lisa McGee said ‘it was always the plan to say goodbye after three series’, as she confirmed filming for the final series is set to get underway next week.

‘Derry Girls is a love letter to the place I came from and the people who shaped me. It has been an honour to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it has achieved,’ McGee said.

Since first airing on Channel 4 in 2018, Derry Girls has gained critical acclaim and has gone on to become the channel’s most successful comedy since Father Ted.

The show has received particular praise for its portrayal of life in 1990s Northern Ireland, and is the most watched series in Northern Ireland since modern records began, while a Derry Girls mural in Derry has become one of the city’s biggest tourist attractions.

Alamy

Fans have taken to social media to share their reaction to the news of the show’s ending, with one person tweeting, ‘I fully trust the cast and creators to give the show the send-off it deserves but I’m going to miss it so much!’

‘Very sad about Derry Girls ending but the best thing about Irish & British comedy is that it knows when to get out… and end things on a high,’ another person commented.

An official air date for the third and final season of Derry Girls is yet to be announced.

