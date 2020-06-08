Detective Pikachu Actor Justice Smith Urges People To Stand Up For Black Queer And Trans Lives Too

You are trying to push yourself through the door of a system designed against you, and then shut the door behind you.

It is in our conditioning to get as close to whiteness, straightness, maleness as we can because that’s where the power is. And if we appeal to it, maybe it’ll give us a slice.

But the revolution is not about appeal. It is about demanding what should have been given to us from the beginning. What should have been given to black, queer, and trans individuals from the beginning. Which is the right to exist. To live and prosper in public. Without fear of persecution or threat of violence.