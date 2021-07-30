Dev Patel Said ‘Brutal’ Criticism Of His Skins Character ‘Took A Toll’ On Him

E4/PA

Opening up about his earlier career, actor Dev Patel has said his time on British sitcom Skins ‘took a toll’ on him.

Patel starred in the hit E4 show in the mid-2000s, and has since become a critically acclaimed actor after starring in films such as Slumdog Millionaire, Lion and Chappie.

The 31-year-old played Anwar in Skins, and has recently recalled his time on the show. He was on the teen programme for two years and starred alongside the likes of Jack O’Connell, Nicholas Hoult and Daniel Kaluuya – who have all also gone on to make big names for themselves in the film industry.

PA Images

There were many well-loved characters on the show, but according to Patel, Anwar wasn’t particularly popular.

He told The New York Times:

I was a young kid going on these chat rooms and it was quite brutal. There were all these lists of who’s the favourite character on the show or who was the best-looking character, and I was always the ugliest, the least attractive. No one liked Anwar. It really took a toll on me personally.

Patel also discussed the controversy surrounding him joining the cast, while his peers were ‘off becoming a doctor or a dentist’.

He said, ‘It felt like suicide in the community to put your kid into a TV show and let him drop out of school at 16. While everyone else’s kid is off becoming a doctor or a dentist, I’m here on this TV show… simulating sex and taking drugs.’

E4

While Patel has plenty of successful movies under his belt, one he rarely talks about is The Last Airbender, which has just a 5% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Patel branded the 2010 fantasy film ‘one of the worst movies [he’s] ever done’, and that he ‘didn’t really flourish in that position’.

However, he applauded actors who feature in big fantasy movies, such as those in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 31-year-old said, ‘I take my hat off to all those incredible actors that do Marvel movies where it’s, like, big, noisy fans and green screen and tennis balls and whatnot.’

The Weinstein Company

Patel’s upcoming movie The Green Knight, which debuts in US cinemas today, July 30, has been much better received, and boasts an impressive 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Atlantic has described the film as ‘one of 2021’s best movies,’ while Entertainment Weekly dubbed it a ‘dreamy, slow-burn vision quest’.

The film was initially set to arrive in the UK on August 6, but this has since been changed. A new date has not been announced yet.

