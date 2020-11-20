Dexter Revival Will Be Set 10 Years After The Final Season Showtime Networks

The new series of Dexter will be set a whole decade after the season finale and will see Dexter Morgan living ‘a world away from Miami’.

It was announced last month that the hit show would be returning for another series that will air eight years after the last episode.

Advert 10

Michael C. Hall will of course be returning as his role of Dexter but other members of the cast are currently unknown.

Check out the below trailer to get excited for the reboot:

Dexter fans were arguably disappointed with the show’s last season finale which saw Dexter as a lumberjack and living in exile.

Advert 10

The synopsis for the upcoming season that’s set to air on Showtime next Autumn reads, ‘Set 10 years after Dexter Morgan went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the revival sees the character now living under an assumed name in a world away from Miami.’

The upcoming series will consist of ten episodes which will be ran by Clyde Phillips.

Dexter Showtime Networks

Speaking about the upcoming season to the Hollywood Reporter, Phillips explained:

Advert 10

We basically do get to start from scratch. … Ten years, or however many years, have passed by the time this will air, and the show will reflect that time passage. So far as the ending of the show, this will have no resemblance to how the original finale was. It’s a great opportunity to write a second finale.

He continued, ‘We’re not undoing anything. We’re not going to betray the audience and say, ‘Whoops, that was all a dream.’ What happened in the first eight years, happened in the first eight years.’

Production for the show is set to begin in the new year.