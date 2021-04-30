Dexter Season 9 Teaser Trailer Gives Us First Glimpse At ‘America’s Favourite Serial Killer’

Showtime

‘America’s favourite serial killer’ is back in the teaser trailer for Dexter‘s highly-anticipated comeback season.

Nearly eight years after the show’s initial run came to an end, Michael C. Hall’s forensic technician/murderer/lumberjack is finally returning to our screens.

It’ll pick up a decade after the events of the widely-panned season eight finale, with Dexter living a quiet life in the relatively sleepy town of Iron Lake after fleeing Miami.

Check out the latest teaser trailer below:

The trailer once again nods to his new life seen in the earlier episode, scored to Nina Simone’s Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood – then right at the end, there’s a cheeky raise of the eyebrows.

Clancy Brown, who’s starred in Carnivale and Billions, will play the revival’s main antagonist Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake, TV Line reports.

Showrunner Clyde Phillips has also returned, explaining in an interview: ‘We’re not undoing anything. We’re not going to betray the audience and say… whoops, that was all a dream. What happened in the first eight years happened in the first eight years.’

However, he added: ‘We want this to not be Dexter season nine. 10 years, or however many years, have passed by the time this will air, and the show will reflect that time passage. So far as the ending of the show, this will have no resemblance to how the original finale was. It’s a great opportunity to write a second finale.’

The 10-episode revival of Dexter is due to premiere ‘this fall’.