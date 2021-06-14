Dick And Dom Are Making A Comeback After 20 Years

CBBC/PA Images

If you were a kid growing up in the UK in the noughties, Dick and Dom were probably a major part of your childhood.

Now, the kid’s TV hosts are back, with plans to launch a new game show for the millennial generation that helped launch them to fame first time around. And sadly, no, they’re not bringing back Bogies.

Advert 10

In a new interview, the pair revealed they’re working on a new show called Cash From Chaos, which is based on their podcast of the same name. Apparently, the show will see contestants in a live studio audience play against Dick and Dom to win their earnings from the programme.

While the show hasn’t officially been given the green light, the two hosts told The Mirror they’re excited by the prospect of reuniting with the original fans, and revealed that they’re all set to shoot pilot episodes in the coming weeks.

‘We’ve been moving to that millennial generation – the kids that grew up with us. Cash From Chaos is basically a game show, so the audience try to win what we’ve been paid,’ said Dick (real name Richard McCourt).

Advert 10

‘They play games against us to try and win our money. It went really well. We’re going to start running in the pilots for it, so fingers crossed.’

It’s been almost 20 years since Dick and Dom first hit our screens with their show in da Bungalow, which ran on CBBC from 2002 to 2005, and while their original fans are all grown up now, the pair revealed they still get shouts of Bogies wherever they go, with some people even having taught their own kids to play the iconic game.

CBBC

‘The kids that have grown up with Dick and Dom in Da Bungalow are between 25 and 35, so they’ve had kids and are teaching their kids Bogies,’ says Dick. ‘I’ll be in the supermarket and you can see them egg their kids on to shout bogies.’

Advert 10

The pair had previously hinted at a possible comeback in an interview with UNILAD earlier this year, when they spoke about how the experience of lockdown had made people turn to things that they enjoyed in childhood.

Dick said: ‘It’s funny isn’t it, I think this lockdown has made people really want nostalgia more. They’re really hungry for it. The past makes them feel nice now, helps them get through this time.

Featured Image Credit: CBBC/PA Images