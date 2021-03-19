Die Hard Voted Bruce Willis’s Best Movie

20th Century Studios

Die Hard has been voted Bruce Willis’s best movie. ‘Yippee-Ki-Yay motherf*cker.’

He was just a dad trying to get home to see his wife and kids for the holidays: ‘Come out to the coast, we’ll get together, have a few laughs.’ However, when a Christmas party at Nakatomi Plaza is taken hostage by a group of highly-skilled thieves, John McClane is forced to jump into action.

In 1988, the world’s eyes were laid upon Die Hard for the first time. Lives would be forever changed, whether you’re looking for a crowd-pleaser to watch with friends or a festive debate that resurfaces every single year. Or, maybe, you just wanna shout ‘Die Hard!’ with your pals.

To celebrate the actor’s 66th birthday, we devised a poll and left the vote for his best movie in the hands of Twitter.

We offered up a total of eight movies to choose from: Looper; Die Hard; Armageddon; The Fifth Element; Unbreakable; Pulp Fiction; The Sixth Sense; and Sin City. Yes, I know we missed 12 Monkeys, and some people love Hudson Hawk – but to that, I say slurp my butt.

While it may be this writer’s opinion that Unbreakable is Willis’s best film, it didn’t prove successful in the polls. Nor did many of the movies, bar The Sixth Sense. Two frontrunners immediately emerged, to the shock of absolutely nobody: Pulp Fiction and Die Hard.

The former is one of the most famous movies of all time, and the latter is… one of the most famous movies of all time. Pulp Fiction has one of the star’s best quotes in ‘Zed’s dead baby, Zed’s dead’, while Die Hard has ‘Yippee-Ki-Yay’ and ‘Welcome to the party, pal.’

Both are critically acclaimed, widely beloved and essential to today’s pop culture. But if you had to choose between the two, which would you go for?

In our final poll, Die Hard emerged victorious with 67.3% of the vote, against Pulp Fiction’s 32.7%. It’s not hard to see why, considering McClane is easily Willis’s most iconic role.

He’s played the everyman cop across five movies; albeit he’s basically superhuman in the fourth and – utterly pointless – fifth films. Yes, he kills a helicopter with a car and it’s all very cool, but what made McClane such a great hero in the first place was how normal he was. He cut his feet to bits in the first film on broken glass – nowadays, he’d probably just strut across it.

Die Hard is a classic; the perfect movie to watch on a Friday night, wherever you are, whoever you’re with. Happy birthday, Bruce.

