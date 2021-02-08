Diplo Faces Backlash For Playing Morgan Wallen Despite Video Of Him Using N-Word PA Images

Diplo has been called out on social media after footage emerged of him playing Morgan Wallen’s record less than a week on from the singer being filmed shouting the N-word.

Video of the American DJ spinning Wallen’s single Heartless during his set at a Super Bowl after party in Tampa Bay last night has shown that not everyone seems willing to hold the country star accountable for his actions.

In footage posted by TMZ the 2,000-strong crowd can be heard lapping up the track, less than a week after the singer was forced to apologise after neighbours filmed him calling his friend the N-word while returning from a night out in Nashville.

It’s not the first time Diplo has shown himself up as tone-deaf when it comes to the fight against racism. In June last year he was called out by a number of artists after he described social media posts about the protests against George Floyd’s death at the hands of police as ‘horrible’.

Responding to last night’s incident, one person pointed out that the DJ has repeatedly failed to called out racism despite having mixed race children himself, tweeting: ‘Diplo is a good example of white ppl w/ mixed kids and black partners that still tolerate racism. People are disgusting.’

Aside from his willingness to overlook Wallen’s actions, the 42-year old’s decision to get himself vaccinated in order to play to a packed-out maskless non-vaccinated crowd in the middle of a deadly pandemic that has so far killed more than 40,000 Americans has also raised some questions on social media.

One person commented: ‘Travelling from LA, the most out of control city Corona-wise, to what is bound to be the biggest super spreader event yet just because you miss pressing buttons for a crowd and incorrectly believe that all of Florida is vaccinated is just next level moronic,’ while another wrote: ‘Diplo supporting his racist look a like all Morgan Wallen while not wearing a mask, and throwing a super spreader club party. Smh’

Over the past few days Wallen has been suspended by his record label, removed from contention by the American Country Music awards and seen his tracks pulled from radio playlists. But it seems that not everyone is as willing to take a stand against his worryingly casual racism. Since the incident, sales of Wallen’s records have actually increased by a massive 339%, while his album Dangerous this weekend kept its place at the top of the charts for a fourth week in a row.