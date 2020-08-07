Dirty Dancing Is Finally Getting A Sequel Lionsgate

In what has been described as ‘one of the worst-kept secrets in Hollywood’, it’s been confirmed that a new Dirty Dancing film is on the way.

Advert

Rumours of the project first began to spread last month, when it was revealed that a new ‘untitled dance movie’ set in the 1990s was in the works at Lionsgate, with Dirty Dancing actor Jennifer Grey attached to star.

It doesn’t take a genius to put two and two together, but now that Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer has confirmed the news we can officially get excited, because the new movie sounds like everything Dirty Dancing fans could have asked for.

Dirty Dancing Lionsgate

Discussing the sequel in an earnings call yesterday, August 6, Feltheimer admitted the news hadn’t been kept quiet, but added:

Advert

It will be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise’s fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the Company’s history.

Dirty Dancing was released in 1987, and to this day it continues to be one of the best-loved films out there. Starring Grey and Patrick Swayze, the film tells the story of a young woman spending the summer with her family at a resort where she ends up falling in love with the charming dance teacher.

Dirty Dancing Lionsgate

Another Dirty Dancing film, Havana Nights, was released in 2004, though it was considered a ‘prequel’ or ‘reimagining’ of the original and did not feature Grey or Swayze, who passed away in 2009.

Grey is set to executive produce the new film as well as star, with Jonathan Levine and Gillian Bohrer shepherding the project from a screenplay by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis, Deadline reports.

The new film certainly has big boots to fill, but hopefully Grey’s involvement will ensure it stays true to the brilliance of the original.