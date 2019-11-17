Disney Announces Five New Marvel Movies

Disney/Twitter

The Infinity Saga is over, but the show must go on: five new Marvel Cinematic Universe movies have release dates.

After Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home closed more than 10 years of big-scale storytelling, for the first time in a decade, we don’t know where the MCU is leading.

However, with the launch of new streaming platform Disney+, the world belongs to the House of Mouse more than ever.

Marvel Studios

Adding to the list of upcoming superhero releases, Disney has set dates for five untitled Marvel movies, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The unknown films are set for: October 7, 2022; February 17, 2023; May 5, 2023; July 28, 2023; and November 3, 2023. All things going to plan, that means we can expect four Marvel Studio films in 2022 and 2023.

The studio previously set May 6, 2022, for Black Panther 2, along with reserving February 18, 2022, and July 29, 2022, for other untitled Marvel projects.

Marvel Studios

What could these untitled films be? Well, James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man 3 are in the works currently. It’s also a relatively safe bet one of those dates is reserved for Captain Marvel 2, following the success of the first film.

There’s also Blade, the cult-classic vampire killer, who was announced to be returning to the big screen earlier this year. Mahershala Ali will play the hero, but there’s been no confirmation of when.

Marvel Studios

Not to mention the small matter of the Fantastic Four and X-Men – following Disney’s purchase of Fox, they’re currently in development in some capacity to join the MCU, along with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool.

Earlier this year, Marvel Entertainment Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige unveiled Phase Four of the MCU. The upcoming films are: Black Widow (May 1, 2020); The Eternals (November 6, 2020); Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (February 12, 2021); Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (May 7, 2021); and Thor: Love and Thunder (November 5, 2021).

Disney/Twitter

Five shows will also launch on Disney+, including Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Autumn 2020), WandaVision (Spring 2021), Loki (Spring 2021), What If…? (Summer 2021), and Hawkeye (Autumn 2021), as well as Moon Knight, She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]