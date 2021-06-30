Disney Announces Simpsons-Marvel Crossover We Never Knew We Needed

@disneyplus/Twitter/Marvel

A few years ago it was the Infinity Saga that was pitched as the most ambitious crossover event of all time, but now Disney has come up with a new contender for the title – a Simpsons-Marvel crossover.

The crossover special, titled The Simpsons: The Good, the Bart and the Loki, will allow fans to see a Simpson-ised version of Loki brought to life by Tom Hiddleston, who plays the Marvel character in the Avengers films and Disney+ series Loki.

Showrunner Al Jean, a longtime member of The Simpsons crew, shared the news on Twitter today, June 30, writing: ‘Enter…the Springfield Avengers!’

After spending years surrounded by the work of the Avengers, the new special will see Loki banished from his home of Asgard and forced to face ‘his toughest opponents yet’: the Simpsons and Springfield’s mightiest heroes.

With his pranks and bad behaviour a staple of his character, it will be interesting to see how Bart Simpson fares when faced with The God of Mischief in ‘the ultimate crossover event’ which pays tribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Good, The Bart, and The Loki marks the second in a series of Disney+ shorts from The Simpsons, with the show having previously paid homage to the Star Wars franchise with Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens from Its Nap.

Meanwhile, for those looking to get a Loki fix ahead of the special’s release next week, new episodes of the original series Loki are available to stream every Wednesday on Disney+.

The Good, The Bart, and The Loki is set to be released on Disney+ on July 7.

