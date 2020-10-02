Disney Channel Has Officially Stopped Airing In The UK Disney

It’s the end of an era; Disney Channel has officially gone off the air in the UK.

Think of all those mornings spent living The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, the Best of Both Worlds with Hannah Montana, gazing into the future thinking life would be a breeze with That’s So Raven – life was so simple.

It’s easy to look back with rose-tinted glasses, but the early 2000s saw Disney Channel’s popularity skyrocket between classics like Lizzie McGuire and Recess to Phineas and Ferb and Wizards of Waverley Place. Alas, all good things must come to an end.

Advert

For hours on end, Disney Channel and Disney XD would take priority on my childhood telly-watching. Unfortunately, Sky confirmed in June this year that the channels were being scrapped, and now it’s come to fruition.

A statement read: ‘From October 1, Disney+ will become the exclusive home for content from Disney Channel, DisneyXD and Disney Junior in the UK. Walt Disney Company remains committed to our kids channels business.’

One user wrote on Twitter: ‘After 24 years on the air Disney Channel UK closes today. That channel honestly shaped my childhood and I’m going to miss it a lot. Thank you for everything Disney Channel!’

Advert

Another user tweeted: ‘We can’t believe the day has come that Disney Channel is no longer available. We would like to say huge thank you to the talented staff at Disney Channels UK!’

Fortunately, since Disney+ hit the UK during lockdown, a huge amount of households are already signed up. There, you can binge every season of Disney Channel’s former triumphs, as well as original movies like the High School Musical trilogy and, since it’s the spooky season, Halloweentown.