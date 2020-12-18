Warning: Contains spoilers for The Mandalorian

Disney Confirms Boba Fett Is Getting His Own Mandalorian Spin-Off Disney+

Disney has confirmed Boba Fett is getting his own spin-off from The Mandalorian.

The second series of The Mandalorian came to an end this week, but Disney made sure to go out with a bang by using the finale to announce the new show.

The revelation came in a post-credits scene of The Rescue, which revealed the bounty hunter, played by Temuera Morrison, will be back in The Book of Boba Fett.

In the scene, Boba took over Jabba the Hutt’s palace and settled himself on the crime lord’s throne.

According to the Radio Times, the new show is expected to debut in December 2021.

The announcement comes just after the death of Jeremy Bulloch, who starred as Boba Fett in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Bulloch passed away this week aged 75.