Disney Confirms Its First Bisexual Character In New Series The Owl House

Disney has made a significant step towards greater LGBTQ+ representation, introducing its first bisexual character in animated series The Owl House.
The Owl House follows the adventures of 14-year-old Dominican-American girl Luz Noceda, who discovers a portal to another world and pursues her dreams of becoming a witch despite having no magical abilities whatsoever.
Voiced by Sarah-Nicole Robles, Luz has previously shown romantic interest in boys. However, a recent storyline has unfolded that has seen Luz becoming closer with her rival-turned-friend Amity (Mae Whitman).
In the latest episode of The Owl House, it was revealed that Amity was preparing to ask Luz to be her prom date, and viewers began to wonder whether there was going to be an LGBTQ+ storyline between the pair.
Show creator Dana Terrace, who is herself bisexual, has now confirmed via Twitter that the character of Luz is indeed bisexual, and has stressed how she had been ‘very open’ about her intentions to ‘put queer kids in the main cast’ during development stages.
Terrace revealed that she had received some pushback from ‘certain Disney leadership’ who told her she wouldn’t be able to ‘represent any form of bi or gay relationship on the Channel’.
Terrace continued:
I’m bi! I want to write a bi character, dammit! Luckily my stubbornness paid off and now I am VERY supported by current Disney leadership. (Thank you @NashRiskin and team!) Not to mention the amazingness of this crew.
[…] Representation matters! Always fight to make what YOU want to see! As OH continues I can’t wait to explore things that are important to me and my crew. Looking forward to the next chapter.
Terrace and Disney have received positive feedback for the character of Luz and the depiction of a bisexual romance onscreen. Praise has also come from others who are working to bring greater inclusivity to the industry.
This included Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch, who tweeted that he had been forbidden from introducing any explicit LGBTQ+ representation whilst making Gravity Falls, deadpanning, ‘apparently ‘happiest place on earth’ meant ‘straightest’.
Remarking on how far Disney has come since, Hirsch tweeted a still from the show with the following comments:
In 2012 the Disney censor note on this image would have been: ‘inappropriate for channel, please revise, call to discuss’ (to avoid a paper trail).
Now in 2020- there’s no note at all. Props where props are due! This time, Disney- you did good.
The Owl House was produced by Disney Television Animation, and premiered on the Disney Channel in January 2020.
