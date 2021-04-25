unilad
Disney Creates Groundbreaking Baby Groot Robot That Can Walk And Dance On Its Own

by : Emily Brown on : 25 Apr 2021 13:36
Disney Creates Groundbreaking Baby Groot Robot That Can Walk And Dance On Its OwnWalt Disney Imagineering/YouTube

Groot might not have much of a way with words, but Disney has created a robot version of the character which proves he’s got some impressive dance moves to make up for it.

The groundbreaking robot brings to life a teenage version of Groot, the lovable tree-like being who forms part of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. 

Imagineers at Disney have been hard at work since 2017 using ‘custom authoring tools that combine whole-body motion planning and traditional character animation’ to create the robot, which can walk, wave and boogie.

Check out the incredible creation below:

In its post on YouTube, Walt Disney Imagineering explained that its research and development team is developing the ‘small-scale, free-roaming robot actor’ to take on the roles of Disney characters of similar sizes.

Robot Groot is said to have ‘over 50 degrees of freedom’ to help him appear lifelike and offer ‘expressive motions and interactive behaviours.’ In the video, he can be seen growing from a pair disembodied moving legs to a fully dressed Groot who wanders around the workshop.

GrootMarvel Studios

While Disney fans might be losing their minds at the prospect of getting to dance alongside the beloved character at one of the company’s theme parks, the Imagineering team made clear that there are ‘no immediate plans’ to unleash the robot to the public just yet.

However, it noted, the prototype is being used to ‘test unique traits, gaits and capabilities’, suggesting that if trials are successful, robot characters may start to crop up in theme parks in the future.

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

