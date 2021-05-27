Disney Drops Action-Packed New Trailer For The Rock’s Jungle Cruise

Disney

Disney has dropped a new trailer for Jungle Cruise, a swashbuckling adventure starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Based on the Disneyland theme park ride of the same name, similarly to Pirates of the Caribbean, Jaume Collet-Serra’s film is taking our leading heroes down the Amazon for a wild, wacky adventure.

It was originally set for release on July 24, 2020, but was delayed due to the current pandemic. It’ll arrive in cinemas this summer, or for those who’d rather stay at home, it’ll be available on Disney+ for an extra charge.

Check out the trailer for Jungle Cruise below:

Jungle Cruise is set to be an ‘adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff (Johnson) and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt).’

The official synopsis reads: ‘Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila – his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities – possessing the power to change the future of medicine.’

It adds: ‘Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate – and mankind’s – hangs in the balance.’

The film also stars Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

Jungle Cruise will hit cinemas and Disney+ Premier Access on July 30, 2021.