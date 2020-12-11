unilad
Advert

Disney Drops First Look At Ms. Marvel

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 11 Dec 2020 08:25
Disney Drops First Look At Ms. MarvelDisney Drops First Look At Ms. MarvelMarvel Entertainment/YouTube/Disney/Twitter

Disney has revealed its first look at the highly anticipated Ms. Marvel.

Marvel newcomer Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, in the upcoming series, which will be the first Disney+ series with a Muslim lead.

Advert

The first look at the new series was dropped as part of Disney’s huge Investors Day announcements.

Check it out here:

The likes of Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur will star in Ms. Marvel alongside Vellani. Bisha K. Ali is also said to be behind the script.

Advert

According to Disney Fandom, the character of Ms. Marvel has ‘existed since 1976’, though some people might recognise the name as the alter ego of Carol Danvers, who ‘used the name for her crime-fighting escapades’. The upcoming series, however, will focus on ‘a teenager named Kamala Khan’.

Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

Khan is Marvel’s first Muslim lead character to front their own title. As Disney Fandom wrote, ‘Her identity as a Pakistani American, living in a religious family in New Jersey whilst trying to find her own way, have been a major focus of the stories. Her powers have been described as polymorphous, meaning she has the ability to stretch and change her shape’.

Episodes of Ms. Marvel are being directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Marvel announced. It is said to be making it debut in ‘late 2021’.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Trump Moved $2.7 Million Of Donor Money Into His Business Before Election Day
News

Trump Moved $2.7 Million Of Donor Money Into His Business Before Election Day

18 Republican States Are Demanding the Supreme Court Declare Trump Winner Of The Election
News

18 Republican States Are Demanding the Supreme Court Declare Trump Winner Of The Election

Mara Gomez Becomes First Transgender Woman To Play Professional Football
Sport

Mara Gomez Becomes First Transgender Woman To Play Professional Football

Trump Orders Series Of Executions In Final Days In Office
News

Trump Orders Series Of Executions In Final Days In Office

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Film and TV, Disney+, Series

Credits

Marvel.com and 1 other

  1. Marvel.com

    Ms. Marvel’ Introduces Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan

  2. Disney Fandom

    Ms. Marvel

 