Disney Drops First Look At Ms. Marvel Marvel Entertainment/YouTube/Disney/Twitter

Disney has revealed its first look at the highly anticipated Ms. Marvel.

Marvel newcomer Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, in the upcoming series, which will be the first Disney+ series with a Muslim lead.

The first look at the new series was dropped as part of Disney’s huge Investors Day announcements.

Check it out here:

The likes of Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur will star in Ms. Marvel alongside Vellani. Bisha K. Ali is also said to be behind the script.

According to Disney Fandom, the character of Ms. Marvel has ‘existed since 1976’, though some people might recognise the name as the alter ego of Carol Danvers, who ‘used the name for her crime-fighting escapades’. The upcoming series, however, will focus on ‘a teenager named Kamala Khan’.

Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

Khan is Marvel’s first Muslim lead character to front their own title. As Disney Fandom wrote, ‘Her identity as a Pakistani American, living in a religious family in New Jersey whilst trying to find her own way, have been a major focus of the stories. Her powers have been described as polymorphous, meaning she has the ability to stretch and change her shape’.

Episodes of Ms. Marvel are being directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Marvel announced. It is said to be making it debut in ‘late 2021’.

