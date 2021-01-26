Disney Drops Second Action-Packed Trailer For Raya And The Last Dragon Disney

Disney has just dropped the first full trailer for Raya and the Last Dragon, having previously only shared a teaser.

Coming from directors Carlos López Estrada (Blindspotting) and Don Hall (Winnie the Pooh, Big Hero 6, Moana), it’s the studio’s first film to be inspired by Southeast Asia, with Star Wars’ Kelly Marie Tran the first Southeast Asian actress to star as a lead.

The official synopsis reads: ‘Raya will be an epic fantasy adventure with Southeast Asian themes, set in a realm called Kumandra, described as a reimagined earth inhabited by an ancient civilisation. Five clans form the land of the dragon, and Raya is determined to find the last dragon.’

Check out the trailer for Raya and the Last Dragon below:

Raya is voiced by Tran, with Golden Globe-winner Awkwafina playing Sisu, a water dragon in human form who needs help to get her powers back, all while an evil force threatens to destroy the world. The screenplay comes from playwright Qui Nguyen and Crazy Rich Asians writer Adele Lim.

Hall told Total Film: ‘It’s the theme of trust in the broken world. How do you trust when the world is broken? That became sort of the galvanising idea.’

Raya and the Last Dragon Disney

In order to present the film in a way that’s culturally sensitive, the filmmakers consulted with the ‘Raya Southeast Asia Story Trust’.

Nguyen earlier said, as per Entertainment Weekly: ‘To have the artists who represent those cultures in there to be able to give the subtleties of what our families are actually like, what our relationships are actually like, has given a lot of nuances to this great adventure… to be able to have some [heroes] that look like me and my kids, it’s gonna matter to a lot of folks.’

Raya and the Last Dragon is due for release on March 5, 2021 on Premier Access via Disney+.