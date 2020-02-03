Disney+ Drops Surprise Look At First Three Marvel Series Disney+

While all eyes were fixated on the screen during last night’s Super Bowl, Disney+ treated fans with a surprise look at three of its most anticipated Marvel series.

During the global sporting event, which aired on Sunday, February 2, the new streaming service offered up a brief look at The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki.

The 30-second trailer began by teasing the return of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which is set for release later this year.

Check it out here:

The trailer also featured footage from WandaVision, a sitcom series centered around Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany’s Vision.

It was previously reported the series would be ‘bonkers’ and not like anything Marvel has ever done before, and judging by the clips, that’s absolutely right.

Eagle-eyed fans will have spotted just a few short seconds of Tom Hiddleston as he steps into the alternate-universe version of Loki, who disappeared when the Avengers went back in time during Endgame.

We hear him say, ‘I’m going to burn this place to the ground.’

At the start of the month it was revealed Owen Wilson would be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as part of the Loki cast.

The Wedding Crashers star is one of the first big names to join the Marvel production opposite Hiddleston’s Loki, the demi-god and brother of Thor – although it’s not been confirmed whether Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, will make any sort of appearance.

It’s also not been confirmed exactly which character Wilson will be taking on, however Deadline reports it is a major role.

Loki, WandaVision, What If and Hawkeye are all set for release on Disney+ in 2021. Fortunately, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier should be with us slightly sooner, in autumn of this year.